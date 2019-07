Sports USA Women’s National Team still unbeaten, plays unbeaten Japan Friday night July 05, 2019 10:02 AM

The USA Women's National Team(6-0) squeezed past Chinese Taipei 1-0 Thursday night at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia and now faces unbeaten Japan(6-0) at 6 p.m. EST in a key game at the USA Softball International Cup.