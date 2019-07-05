Penguins sign coach Mike Sullivan to 4-year extension

Mike Sullivan is sticking around to see if he can add to his Stanley Cup collection with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The club announced Friday that it has signed Sullivan — who guided the Penguins to championships in 2016 and 2017 — to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The terms of the new deal will kick in when Sullivan's current contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.

The 51-year-old Sullivan is 174-92-34 with Pittsburgh since taking over for Mike Johnston in December 2015. Sullivan's arrival provided a spark that helped the Penguins become the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. The deal gives Sullivan time to help Pittsburgh retool after getting swept by the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.