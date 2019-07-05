Colmenares, Palma lift GCL Yankees West over GCL Yankees East 7-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Colmenares singled three times, scoring two runs as the GCL Yankees West topped the GCL Yankees East 7-1 on Friday.

Alexander Palma doubled and singled with two RBIs for GCL Yankees West.

GCL Yankees West started the scoring with a big second inning, when Wilkerman Garcia and Palma hit two-run singles.

The GCL Yankees West later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, J. Martinez hit a two-run single, while Omar Martinez hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Denny Larrondo (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while GCL Yankees East starter Brandom Sanchez (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.