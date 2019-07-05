Concepcion leads DSL Rockies to 7-2 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Branfiel Concepcion had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Rockies topped the DSL Nationals 7-2 on Friday.

Trailing 1-0, the DSL Rockies took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Concepcion hit an RBI single en route to the one-run lead.

The DSL Rockies later added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Concepcion hit an RBI double and then scored on an out, while Yeikel Blandin drove in two runs and Michael James drove in one in the sixth.

Gabriel Barbosa (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Nationals starter Jose Mercedes (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.