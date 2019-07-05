Martinez’s single leads DSL Brewers to 11-9 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Rafael Martinez hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the DSL Brewers to an 11-9 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Friday.

The single by Martinez came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the DSL Brewers a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jhonnys Cabrera hit an RBI single, scoring Martinez.

The DSL Brewers later added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Sebastian Burciaga singled four times, driving home three runs for DSL Brewers.

Ariel Vega (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Angel Cuenca (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.