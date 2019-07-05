Sports
Munoz’s single leads DSL Orioles1 to 10-8 win over DSL Padres
, (AP) -- Joel Munoz hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 10-8 win over the DSL Padres on Friday.
The single by Munoz came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles1 a 9-8 lead. Later in the inning, Gilberto Machado scored when a runner was thrown out.
Yeudry Manzanillo (4-0) got the win in relief while Elias Batista (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Neifi Antunez doubled twice, driving in four runs for the DSL Padres.
Despite the loss, DSL Padres is 5-1 against DSL Orioles1 this season.
Comments