Noah Lyles runs world-leading 19.50 in 200 at Athletissima

Noah Lyles raced to a world-leading 200-meter time of 19.50 seconds at the Athletissima Diamond League meet on Friday and rose to fourth on the all-time list

Lyles even ran into a slight headwind on a warm evening, going 0.08 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's Lausanne track record set seven years ago.

Only Michael Johnson among American sprinters, winning the 1996 Atlanta Olympics title in 19.32, has run the 200 faster than the 21-year-old Floridian. Lyles had been tied for eighth all-time.

Bolt's world record of 19.19 was set at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. His Jamaica teammate Yohan Blake ran 19.26 at Brussels in 2011.

In other world-leading performances Friday, Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya won the men's 1,500 in 3 minutes, 28.77 seconds and pole vaulter Piotr Lisek of Poland cleared 6.01 meters.