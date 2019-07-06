Bieber, Hendriks, Muncy named All-Star fill-ins; Rendon out

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy have been added to rosters for next week's All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the changes Friday.

Bieber and Hendriks will replace Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster. Morton and Minor are both scheduled to start Sunday.

Bieber, a right-hander with the Indians, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA. He'll join Cleveland teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand as hometown representatives for the game at Progressive Field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics' Hendriks has a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings. The Australian righty's first All-Star appearance will come just more than a year after Oakland designated him for assignment and sent him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Muncy, an infielder with the Dodgers, will replace Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries. It is Muncy's first All-Star nod, although he competed in last year's Home Run Derby.