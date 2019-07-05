Taugner carries Carolina to 2-0 win over Frederick

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Christian Taugner tossed a five-hit shutout, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 2-0 win over the Frederick Keys in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Taugner (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

Both runs for Carolina came in the first inning when Wes Rogers scored on a groundout and Payton Henry hit an RBI single.

David Lebron (2-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Keys, Patrick Dorrian doubled and singled twice. Frederick was held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Carolina staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

Carolina improved to 6-1 against Frederick this season.