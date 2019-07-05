Wade, Cave lift Rochester over Scranton/WB 4-2

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- LaMonte Wade doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Jake Cave singled three times with a run and an RBI for Rochester.

Rochester started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Cave advanced to third on a double by Brent Rooker and then scored on a double by Rooker.

After Rochester added three runs, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Thairo Estrada hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Erik Kratz.

Rochester left-hander Lewis Thorpe (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chance Adams (4-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings.

For the RailRiders, Tyler Wade doubled twice and singled.