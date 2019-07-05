Shugart leads Greenville to 4-0 win over Charleston

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Chase Shugart allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the Charleston RiverDogs in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Shugart (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.

In the bottom of the third, Greenville grabbed the lead on a single by Tyler Esplin that scored Everlouis Lozada. The Drive then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth. In the sixth, Triston Casas and Devlin Granberg hit solo home runs, while Grant Williams scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Roansy Contreras (6-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Charleston was blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Greenville staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.