Perez, Palmeiro lead the way for Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Carlos Perez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Harrisburg Senators 8-5 on Friday.

Preston Palmeiro doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Bowie.

Down 1-0, the Baysox took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. The Baysox sent 10 men to the plate as Yusniel Diaz hit a two-run triple en route to the five-run lead.

The Baysox later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Palmeiro hit an RBI single, while Perez hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Bowie starter Zac Lowther (9-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Steven Fuentes (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing seven runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.