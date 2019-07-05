Conine’s double leads Lansing to 5-4 win over Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 5-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday.

The double by Conine, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 3-1 lead before Ryan Gold hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the seventh when Conine hit an RBI single, scoring Reggie Pruitt.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dan Robinson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Lansing lead to 5-4.

Starter Sean Wymer (4-7) got the win while Jose Chacin (6-6) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, Romer Cuadrado homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.