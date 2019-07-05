Andrews, Edwards carry Clinton to 4-1 win over Peoria

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards singled three times, and Tanner Andrews allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 4-1 on Friday. With the victory, the LumberKings swept the short two-game series.

Andrews (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Peoria got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After being hit with a pitch, Delvin Perez advanced to third on a double by Brady Whalen and then scored on a double by Whalen.

After tying the game in the fourth, the LumberKings took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Peyton Burdick singled to bring home Marcos Rivera.

The LumberKings later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Thomas Jones hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Rivera to secure the victory.

Kyle Leahy (4-6) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Clinton improved to 10-2 against Peoria this season.