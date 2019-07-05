San Antonio beats New Orleans 6-5

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 6-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Friday.

Spangenberg scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Hernan Perez.

Alex Wilson (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while R.J. Alvarez (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Eddy Alvarez homered and singled twice for the Baby Cakes.