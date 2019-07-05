Giambrone’s single leads Iowa to 9-8 win over Memphis

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.

The single by Giambrone, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 8-8 before Donnie Dewees hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Junichi Tazawa (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chris Ellis (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Iowa improved to 5-1 against Memphis this season.