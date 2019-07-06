Mejia leads Omaha to 9-2 win over Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia had two hits and two RBI as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Nashville Sounds 9-2 on Friday.

Omaha went up 2-0 in the fifth after Nick Dini hit a solo home run.

The Storm Chasers later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Mejia drove in two runs and Kelvin Gutierrez drove in one, while Brett Phillips drove in two runs and Humberto Arteaga drove in one in the eighth.

Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (2-6) picked up the win after scattering six hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and three hits over five innings.

Scott Heineman tripled, doubled and singled for the Sounds.

Omaha improved to 5-1 against Nashville this season.