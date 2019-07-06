Jimenez’s homer leads AZL Indians Blue to 10-5 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Pablo Jimenez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 10-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Saturday.

The home run by Jimenez scored Cristopher Cespedes and Michael Amditis to give the AZL Indians Blue a 9-5 lead.

Aaron Bracho homered and tripled, scoring two runs for AZL Indians Blue.

Randy Labaut (1-0) got the win in relief while Josh Smith (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Randy Florentino homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Rangers.