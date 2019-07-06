Boscan leads Quintana Roo to 4-1 win over Aguascalientes

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Wilfredo Boscan allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Boscan (4-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Quintana Roo started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Ruben Sosa scored following singles by Manuel Orduno and Reynaldo Rodriguez.

After Quintana Roo added three runs, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eliezer Ortiz scored on a forceout.

Rolando Valdez (1-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out four in the Mexican League game.

Quintana Roo remains undefeated against Aguascalientes this season at 4-0.