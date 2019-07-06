Brito scores winning run, DSL Angels beats DSL Orioles2 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Yohan Brito scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Angels topped the DSL Orioles2 3-2 on Saturday.

Brito scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jose Estrada and then went to third on an out.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Luis Sena scored on an error.

Reliever Christopher Collado (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two runs and four hits over four innings. Claudio Galva (3-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.

Rainier Rivas tripled and singled in the win.

Despite the loss, DSL Orioles2 is 3-1 against DSL Angels this season.