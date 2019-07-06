Greene, Valencia and Jarecki lead GCL Tigers West in win

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Riley Greene had four hits, while Eduardo Valencia and Matthew Jarecki recorded three apiece as the GCL Tigers West topped the GCL Yankees West 10-6 on Saturday.

Greene singled four times, scoring three runs. Valencia doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

GCL Tigers West started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Greene advanced to second on an out and then scored on a double by Cole Zabowski.

After GCL Tigers West added a run in the second on a home run by Jimmy Kerr, the GCL Yankees West cut into the deficit in the third inning when Raimfer Salinas hit an RBI double, scoring Pedro Diaz.

The GCL Tigers West later added four runs in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Valencia hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jeremiah Burks, while Jarecki hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Ricardo Silva (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while GCL Yankees West starter Blas Castano (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Yankees West, Jose Martinez reached base three times.