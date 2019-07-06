Lewis’ single leads GCL Orioles over GCL Pirates in 10 innings

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Craig Lewis hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the GCL Orioles to a 3-2 win over the GCL Pirates on Saturday.

Christopher Burgess scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The GCL Orioles tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Andrew Jayne scored on a wild pitch.

Reliever Dalton Stambaugh (1-0) went 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking one to get the win. Saul De La Cruz (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Pirates failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Sammy Siani singled twice, also stealing a base for the GCL Pirates.

GCL Orioles improved to 3-1 against GCL Pirates this season.