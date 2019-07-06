Sanabria hits walk-off homer, DSL D-backs2 beats DSL Mets2 1-0

, (AP) -- Danyer Sanabria hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the DSL D-backs2 beat the DSL Mets2 1-0 on Saturday.

Sanabria homered and singled twice in the win.

Edinson Soto (1-1) got the win in relief while Antonio Villalba (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Mets2 were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the DSL D-backs2's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, DSL Mets2 is 4-1 against DSL D-backs2 this season.