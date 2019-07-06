Freites’ run leads DSL Royals1 to 3-2 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Jose Freites scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 3-2 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Saturday.

Freites scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

DSL Red Sox1 took a 2-0 lead after Wilker Vargas scored on an error in the third inning and Eduardo Vaughan scored on an error in the fifth. DSL Royals1 answered in the bottom of the inning when Kevin Reyes and Jean Ramirez hit RBI singles.

Junior Almonte (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Isaias Ozoria (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Royals1 remains undefeated (5-0) against DSL Red Sox1 this season.