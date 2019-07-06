Barger, DiCesare lead Bluefield over Johnson City

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Addison Barger hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Jared DiCesare threw five scoreless innings as the Bluefield Blue Jays defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The grand slam by Barger scored Leonardo Jimenez, PK Morris, and Angel Camacho to give the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Johnson City cut into the lead on an error that scored Diomedes Del Rio and Carlos Soler.

DiCesare (2-0) allowed two hits while striking out five to pick up the win.

Jose Moreno (1-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and five hits while walking two in the Appalachian League game.

The Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-5.