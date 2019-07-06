Schmidt leads Asheville to 4-0 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Colten Schmidt allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Asheville Tourists over the Rome Braves in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Schmidt (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out six.

All four runs came in the eighth inning. Asheville got on the board first when LeeMarcus Boyd scored on a single by Terrin Vavra. The Tourists added to their lead when Daniel Montano scored on a sacrifice and Coco Montes hit a two-run home run.

Jose Montilla (2-6) went two innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Braves were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Tourists' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.