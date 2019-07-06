Blanco’s homer leads Gwinnett to 7-3 win over Durham

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Andres Blanco hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday.

The home run by Blanco, part of a five-run inning, gave the Stripers a 4-1 lead before Travis Demeritte scored when a runner was thrown out and Adam Duvall scored on a single later in the inning.

The Stripers tacked on another run in the sixth when Blanco hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Morales.

Gwinnett right-hander Patrick Weigel (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Yarbrough (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.