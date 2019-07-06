Weiss leads Kane County to 2-0 win over Clinton

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Ryan Weiss allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Kane County Cougars over the Clinton LumberKings in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Weiss (3-5) struck out six and walked three to get the win.

Kane County scored its runs when Geraldo Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Joey Rose hit a sacrifice fly in the second.

Alberto Guerrero (3-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The LumberKings were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.