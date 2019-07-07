Nido, angry Mets edge Phillies 6-5 in testy game

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, right, argues with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson after Callaway was ejected during the fifth inning the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Todd Frazier got hit near the left elbow by an 85 mph changeup and was clearly annoyed.

After the game, Jake Arrieta went straight to his hard stuff.

"If Frazier's not happy about it, he can come see me and I'll put a dent in his skull," the Philadelphia Phillies pitcher said.

In the latest testy game between these NL East rivals, Tomás Nido hit a three-run double to put the angry New York Mets ahead in a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia that included four hits batters Saturday night.

Arrieta plunked three of them — and then challenged Frazier. The veteran third baseman had left the clubhouse and was unavailable for comment, the Mets said.

Jeff McNeil had four hits for the fourth time this season, boosting his major league-best batting average to .356, and the Mets snapped a six-game losing streak to Philadelphia that marked their longest in more than a decade. New York won for only the third time in 12 games overall.

Frazier and manager Mickey Callaway were ejected in a heated fifth inning, just moments before Nido's big hit.

"It's a rivalry. I think it's just kind of how it is," McNeil said. "Some guys have gotten hit on both sides. But you know, a rivalry's always good. I mean, we're not throwing at anybody or anything like that. But yeah, it's fun to play against them. ... It's a good atmosphere."

Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team, and Maikel Franco also went deep for the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard (6-4) allowed four runs over five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. He also threw away two pickoff attempts.

Struggling closer Edwin Díaz, tagged by the Phillies in a loss Friday night, threw all fastballs on 15 pitches and got three outs for his 19th save in 23 tries. Philadelphia hit three line drives against Díaz, but he fanned Bruce on a 99 mph heater with a runner at second to end it.

"I'm happy. I'm excited to be able to go back out there and help the team win," Díaz said through a translator.

On a humid Fireworks Night, the start was delayed 46 minutes because a storm was threatening — although rain never came.

Tensions began to rise in the fifth, when Arrieta (8-7) hit Frazier with an off-speed pitch. It was the third time Frazier has been plunked by Philadelphia this season, and second in two nights. He flung his bat to the ground and uttered a few words while being slowly escorted to first base by catcher J.T. Realmuto and plate umpire Tripp Gibson.

"He didn't say (anything) to me. Talking to the umpire 25 feet away. I said come out there. He didn't come out there," Arrieta said. "If he's mad, then we can talk about it, man to man."

The doors to both bullpens opened in the outfield, but no players streamed onto the field. When Gibson issued warnings to both benches, that's when Frazier got furious. He bolted off first base, screaming and pointing at Gibson, and was immediately ejected before slamming his helmet in the dugout.

"The way the emotions were running, I decided I needed to issue warnings because it was unintentional, in my judgment," Gibson told a pool reporter.

Regardless, it certainly woke up the Mets. Dominic Smith doubled and Amed Rosario was hit just below the left hip with a 1-2 changeup at 86 mph from Arrieta, loading the bases.

Callaway came roaring out of the dugout yelling at Gibson, obviously angry Arrieta hadn't been tossed for nailing Rosario following the warnings. Instead, it was Callaway who was ejected.

All that after the New York Post reported Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in a heated meeting with coaches following Friday night's loss.

This time, the Mets responded. Nido lined a three-run double to right-center that gave New York a 6-4 lead and chased Arrieta, who also plunked rookie star Pete Alonso on his elbow guard in the first.

Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings and hinted he's hurting.

"Physically, I'm not in a great spot," he said. "I think we'll have a better idea over the next couple of days where I'm at."

Mets reliever Robert Gsellman hit Jean Segura near the right wrist with a 96 mph sinker in the seventh.

"I deemed all of them unintentional tonight," Gibson said.

Realmuto's two-out RBI single made it 6-5, but Steven Matz retired Bruce with two on to end the seventh. Seth Lugo pitched out of trouble in the eighth.

The teams had a hostile series back in April, when New York reliever Jacob Rhame was suspended two games and fined for firing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins, a day after two Mets got plunked.

Hoskins got his revenge with a homer off Rhame and a very slow trot around the bases. Rhame is now in the minors.

"We were here. Our crew worked that game," crew chief Brian Gorman told the pool reporter. "You know the past, but we try to treat every day as a new day. If a situation arises, then we handle it."

HIT MACHINE

McNeil is 13 for 20 (.650) against Arrieta. His seven four-hit games are tied with Wally Moon and Nanny Fernandez for the most in major league history through 138 career games.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE?

Asked before the game if Díaz is still the team's closer, Callaway said: "Going into today, he is."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Right-handed reliever David Robertson (elbow soreness) threw about 30 pitches in a scheduled bullpen.

Mets: Callaway said CF Michael Conforto arrived at the ballpark with a bit of a tight back but took batting practice indoors and was fine to start. Conforto had an early RBI double.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Coming off consecutive scoreless outings, RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.89 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday before the All-Star break.

Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.42 ERA) could be an attractive trade target for contenders before the July 31 deadline. New York has won his last five starts at home.