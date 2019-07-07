McLaughlin’s single leads Lancaster to 3-0 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Matt McLaughlin hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 3-0 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday.

The single by McLaughlin, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Sean Bouchard hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Starter Will Gaddis (5-5) got the win while Elliot Ashbeck (3-2) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

The Storm were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the JetHawks' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.