Perez’s double leads AZL Padres 2 to 8-5 win over AZL Giants Orange

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Junior Perez hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to an 8-5 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Sunday.

The double by Perez capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 2 a 5-3 lead after Michael Cantu hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The AZL Padres 2 later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Ethan Skender scored on a groundout, while Ripken Reyes hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Keegan Collett (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Giants Orange starter Wilkelma Castillo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Connor Cannon homered and singled for the AZL Giants Orange.