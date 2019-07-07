Lamb hits first HR in more than a year, D-backs top Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb (22) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Jake Lamb hit his first home run in more than a year and Robbie Ray threw six strong innings to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Lamb, on the injured list with a quadriceps strain from April 5 to June 26, broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run shot that eluded Rockies left fielder David Dahl's glove and bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Arizona scored three runs in the inning.

Ray (6-6) held the Rockies to two hits in six innings, striking out eight despite five walks. He also drove in a run with a two-out single in the fourth inning.

Daniel Murphy and All-Star Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who have lost five straight. Jon Gray (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.

Murphy's seventh of the season landed in the pool deck beyond the right-field fence. Story homered to center field in the eighth inning off reliever Yoan Lopez, his ninth career home run at Chase Field.

Gray worked out of a couple of jams in the second and third innings, but couldn't escape the fourth unscathed. Adam Jones led off with a double, and two outs later, Ray punched a single to left field to tie the game.

The Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth after Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked, but Ray got All-Star David Dahl to ground out.

In that inning, the Rockies had runners on second and third with one out when Charlie Blackmon was given a double on a play that saw Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte run in front of Locastro in left field and misplay Blackmon's flyball off his glove.

Jones singled to start the bottom of the sixth before Lamb connected for his first home run since June 25, 2018. Later in the inning, Nick Ahmed singled, stole second base and scored on Carson Kelly's single.

The Diamondbacks turned to Greg Holland, who blew back-to-back save chances earlier in the week but got a vote of confidence to remain the closer from manager Torey Lovullo, in the ninth inning. Holland put the tying run on base twice, but struck out pinch hitter Ryan MacMahon for his 13th save.

GREINKE OUT

Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke will not pitch in the All-Star Game next week, Lovullo confirmed Saturday. Greinke is electing not to participate due to personal reasons.

Greinke earned his 10th win of the season Friday night with seven scoreless innings against the Rockies. The six-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner was replaced for this year's game by Felipe Vazquez of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

HERE'S THE STORY

Story made the game's best defensive play, diving to his left to take a hit away from Ahmed and flipping the ball to second base to start a double play to end the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (8-3. 4.38 earned run average) gets the start Sunday against Arizona. He's 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA at Chase Field over seven games.

Diamondbacks: LHP Alex Young makes his Chase Field debut on Sunday. He won his major league debut in San Francisco on June 27 and has also appeared in one game in relief.

_

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports