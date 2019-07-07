Young expected to start for Arizona against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (44-44, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-45, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (1-0, 1.23 ERA, .55 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 18-29 against the rest of their division. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .259 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .311.

The Rockies are 20-20 against the rest of their division. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .324 is twelfth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an OBP of .383. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Robbie Ray recorded his sixth victory and Jake Lamb went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Jon Gray took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs. Christian Walker is 6-for-29 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .640. David Dahl is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).