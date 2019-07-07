Astros face Angels, look to build on Cole’s strong outing

Los Angeles Angels (45-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (56-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Astros are 25-7 against opponents from the AL West. Houston's team on-base percentage of .340 is second in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Angels are 18-26 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .303. The Astros won the last meeting 4-0. Gerrit Cole earned his ninth victory and Yuli Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Andrew Heaney took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 38 extra base hits and is batting .268. Gurriel is 14-for-37 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .633. Shohei Ohtani is 16-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: day-to-day (quad), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).