Budweiser becomes sponsor of NWSL

Budweiser has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the National Women's Soccer League.

The partnership was announced Sunday, the day of the Women's World Cup final in France. Terms were not released.

The NWSL is in its seventh year and has already lasted longer than any other professional women's league in the United States. Players from the U.S. women's national team are allocated across the league's nine teams.

Earlier in the week, the league announced that it had reached an agreement to air 14 games on ESPNews and ESPN2, including the playoff semifinals and the final.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Budweiser has supported the U.S. Women's National team for three decades," said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. "But we realize there is so much more Budweiser can do. Becoming the official beer sponsor of the NWSL is our way of not just supporting the U.S. Women's Team once every four years, but also supporting women's soccer every single day."

Budweiser will have naming rights to the playoffs, the championship and the MVP trophy as part of the deal. Additionally, the company's executives will work with the league's players in the offseason in a sports business training program.

NWSL President Amanda Duffy said the partnership is in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and Soccer United Marketing.