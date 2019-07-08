Patino scores winning run, AZL D-backs beats AZL Brewers Gold 7-6 in walk-off finish

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wilderd Patino scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the AZL D-backs defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 7-6 on Monday.

Patino scored the game-winning run after he hit a double with two outs and stole third.

Jesus Chirinos hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 4-0 lead. The AZL D-backs came back to take a 6-4 lead in the third inning when Sandy Martinez hit a two-run triple.

AZL Brewers Gold tied the game 6-6 in the fifth when Ashton McGee hit an RBI single, driving in Corey Ray.

Reliever Yan Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Eli Nabholz (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Martinez tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win. Corbin Carroll homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Chirinos homered and singled, driving in four runs for the AZL Brewers Gold.