Perez, Castillo lead the way for AZL Mariners

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Nolan Perez tripled and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the AZL Mariners topped the AZL Athletics Gold 8-3 on Monday.

Osiris Castillo singled twice with a run and an RBI for AZL Mariners.

AZL Mariners started the scoring in the second when it put up three runs, including a single by Edwin Gil that scored N. Perez.

The AZL Mariners later added two runs in the third and three in the sixth. In the third, N. Perez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Castillo, while N. Perez drove in two runs and Daniel Santos drove in one in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL Mariners southpaw Brayan Perez (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pedro Santos (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the AZL Athletics Gold, Matt Cross homered and singled.