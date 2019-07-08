Sanchez, Vargas lift Princeton over Bluefield 8-4

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Aldenis Sanchez tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Princeton Rays topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday.

Jhosner Vargas doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Princeton.

Down 1-0, the Rays tied the game in the second inning when Vargas hit an RBI double, driving in Luis Leon.

The Rays took the lead for good in the third when Nick Schnell scored on a groundout.

Princeton right-hander Matthew Peguero (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jol Concepcion (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over four innings.

Miguel Hiraldo homered and singled for the Blue Jays.