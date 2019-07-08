Sabino hits walk-off single, Johnson City beats Elizabethton 4-3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Liam Sabino hit a walk-off single, as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Elizabethton Twins 4-3 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a four-game winning streak for the Twins.

Kyle Skeels scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double.

The Cardinals tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run.

Reliever Dylan Pearce (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Dylan Thomas (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Appalachian League game.

Skeels homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.