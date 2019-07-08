Urena leads Mobile over Jacksonville 7-2

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jhoan Urena had three hits and two RBI as the Mobile BayBears topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-2 on Monday.

Jacksonville cut the deficit to 3-1 in the sixth after Billy Fleming scored on a wild pitch.

Mobile answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Brendon Sanger and Brandon Marsh scored on an error, and Connor Justus scored on a single and Urena hit an RBI single en route to the six-run lead.

Mobile starter Jeremy Beasley (5-5) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Daniel Castano (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings.