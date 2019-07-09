Tello’s homer leads AZL Reds to 10-2 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tello hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Reds to a 10-2 win over the AZL Royals on Tuesday.

The home run by Tello, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Reds a 3-2 lead before Fidel Castro scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

AZL Reds later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Castro hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Jacques Pucheu (2-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Stil (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.