Parra leads Boise to 3-0 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Frederis Parra allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Boise Hawks over the Hillsboro Hops in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Parra (4-0) struck out five to pick up the win.

Boise scored its runs when Zach Hall scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Deyni Olivero (3-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Hops were blanked for the third time this season, while the Hawks' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.