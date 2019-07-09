Perez’s double leads Everett to 7-3 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Miguel Perez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday.

The double by Perez scored Cade Marlowe, Trent Tingelstad, and Carter Bins to give the AquaSox a 6-3 lead.

The AquaSox tacked on another run in the ninth when Utah Jones scored on an error.

Logan Rinehart (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Almonte (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Philip Clarke doubled and singled twice for the Canadians.

With the win, Everett remains undefeated (5-0) against Vancouver this season.