Smith’s run leads GCL Phillies West to 7-1 win over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Juan Carlos Smith, Luis Rojas, and Johan Rojas scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the GCL Phillies West secure a 7-1 victory over the GCL Tigers East on Tuesday.

The error, part of a four-run inning, gave the GCL Phillies West a 4-1 lead before Andrick Nava hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Fernando Lozano (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while GCL Tigers East starter Joseph Salazar (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Phillies West took advantage of some erratic GCL Tigers East pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.