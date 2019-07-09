Edwards’ sac fly leads GCL Phillies East to 7-3 win over GCL Yankees West

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Mitchell Edwards drove in Guarner Dipre with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Phillies East to a 7-3 win over the GCL Yankees West on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Edwards started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the GCL Phillies East a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Cesar Rodriguez and Marcus Lee Sang hit RBI singles.

The GCL Phillies East tacked on another run in the seventh when Dipre hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jevi Hernandez.

Maikel Garrido (1-1) got the win in relief while Anderson Reynoso (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Nelson Medina had a pair of hits for the GCL Yankees West.