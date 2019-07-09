Sanabria’s single leads DSL D-backs2 to 7-5 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Danyer Sanabria hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 7-5 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Tuesday.

Alvin Guzman scored on the play to give the DSL D-backs2 a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a triple.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the DSL D-backs2 took the lead for good when Carlos Goris scored on a double play.

DSL Cardinals Red saw its comeback attempt come up short after Albert Inoa hit a two-run triple and then scored on a forceout in the ninth to cut the DSL D-backs2 lead to 7-5.

Mauricio Bascunan (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Edgar Manzo (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Red's Diowill Burgos hit for the cycle in the loss.

DSL D-backs2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Cardinals Red this season.