Cruz’s single leads DSL Orioles1 over DSL D-backs1 in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Josue Cruz hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the DSL Orioles1 to a 4-3 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Tuesday.

Isaac Bellony scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Moises Ramirez.

The DSL Orioles1 tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Angel Gomez scored on a forceout as part of a two-run inning.

DSL Orioles1 starter Jesus Chavez went six innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five. Brayner Sanchez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Andreuris Meran (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Orioles1 improved to 6-1 against DSL D-backs1 this season.