Hurtado leads DSL Astros to 3-0 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Carlos Hurtado hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 3-0 win over the DSL Athletics on Tuesday.

The triple by Hurtado, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Andres Monzon hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Astros tacked on another run in the eighth when Freddy Guilamo scored on an error.

Jeremy Molero (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Roberto Garza (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Athletics were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the DSL Astros' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

DSL Astros improved to 4-1 against DSL Athletics this season.