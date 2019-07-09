Canning scores winning run in 10th, Potomac beats Fayetteville 7-6 in walk-off finish

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Gage Canning scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-6 on Tuesday. With the victory, the Nationals swept the short two-game series.

Canning scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Nationals tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Jakson Reetz hit a two-run single.

Reliever Frankie Bartow (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Cesar Rosado (2-5) allowed one run and got one out in the Carolina League game.

Jacob Meyers homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Woodpeckers.

With the win, Potomac improved to 7-3 against Fayetteville this season.