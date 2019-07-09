Hernandez leads Charlotte over Florida 5-2

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez singled three times as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Florida Fire Frogs 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Charlotte took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a double by Kaleo Johnson that scored Moises Gomez.

The Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the third inning when Andrew Moritz hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Langhorne.

The Stone Crabs later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jake Palomaki hit an RBI double, while Wander Franco scored on a double play in the seventh.

Charlotte right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (7-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Hayden Deal (3-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.